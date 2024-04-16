AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.57

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.57 and traded as high as C$8.28. AGF Management shares last traded at C$8.15, with a volume of 74,810 shares trading hands.

AGF.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGF Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$520.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$115,200.00. In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$115,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 17,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.74, for a total value of C$136,177.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 353,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,144 and have sold 159,394 shares valued at $1,236,812. Corporate insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

