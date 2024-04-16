Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GPR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.20. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,696,500 shares traded.

Great Panther Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of Great Panther Mining

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 70.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124,389 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 66.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60,995 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 31.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,461,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,070,017 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

