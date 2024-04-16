Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.78

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.78 and traded as high as $24.70. Strattec Security shares last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 16,727 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $93.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $118.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.15 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
