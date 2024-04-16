Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.78

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.78 and traded as high as $24.70. Strattec Security shares last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 16,727 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $93.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $118.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.15 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 732,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth $10,270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

