Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Given New $374.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $381.00 to $374.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $325.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.23. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $132.72 and a 52 week high of $452.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.35.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $4.10. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.37 earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 37.3 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,778,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 533,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after buying an additional 57,350 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
