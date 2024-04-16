International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 1,623.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,070 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Icahn Enterprises worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 75.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 161.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of IEP opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $52.93.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 6.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -220.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

Featured Stories

