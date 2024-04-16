Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.90.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $55.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hasbro has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2,610.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 41,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

