Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Anthony D’adamio Sells 3,054 Shares of Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 3,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $14,506.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony D’adamio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Anthony D’adamio sold 3,125 shares of Bioventus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $17,062.50.

Bioventus Stock Performance

Shares of BVS opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $366.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.50. Bioventus Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.84 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 30.49%. On average, analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bioventus by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

