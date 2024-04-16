Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,033,907 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $156.33 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.27 and a 52-week high of $161.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

