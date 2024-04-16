Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.
Citigroup Stock Performance
Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
See Also
