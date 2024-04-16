Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.6% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $156.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.27 and a twelve month high of $161.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,033,907. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

