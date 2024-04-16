Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 3,260 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $18,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $259.63 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.76. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,691 shares of company stock worth $102,897,729 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

