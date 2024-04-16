Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Short Interest Update

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the March 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 684,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after buying an additional 4,059,483 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 1,492,740 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 1,209,314 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,304,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 714,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Alto Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $153.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.89.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $273.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.