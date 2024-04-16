Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Short Interest Update

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the March 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 684,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after buying an additional 4,059,483 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 1,492,740 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 1,209,314 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,304,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 714,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Alto Ingredients Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Alto Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $153.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.89.
Alto Ingredients Company Profile
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alto Ingredients
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.