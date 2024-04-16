ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANSS. Mizuho decreased their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $322.75.

ANSS opened at $328.16 on Monday. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

