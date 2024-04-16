Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $401,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.2% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $926.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $860.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $262.25 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $834.27 and its 200 day moving average is $613.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

