Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $4.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.54. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.3742 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after buying an additional 455,522 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

