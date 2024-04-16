Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amcor by 783.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 951.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,210,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

