Analysts Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT at $53.45

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.45.

ARWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.71. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,860,092.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares in the company, valued at $120,181,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,883.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,092.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,181,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

