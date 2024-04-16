Reviewing PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PEDEVCO and Cenovus Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO $30.78 million 2.44 $260,000.00 $0.02 42.00 Cenovus Energy $38.67 billion 0.99 $3.04 billion $1.58 13.01

Analyst Recommendations

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PEDEVCO. Cenovus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PEDEVCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PEDEVCO and Cenovus Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEDEVCO 0 0 0 0 N/A Cenovus Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cenovus Energy has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.76%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than PEDEVCO.

Profitability

This table compares PEDEVCO and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO 6.97% 2.31% 2.07% Cenovus Energy 7.88% 14.85% 7.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.1% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats PEDEVCO on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PEDEVCO

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interest in the Permian Basin asset with approximately 22,271 net acres located in New Mexico, the United States; and D-J Basin asset with approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming, the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. This segment assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Sunrise projects, as well as Lloydminster thermal and conventional heavy oil assets. The Conventional segment holds natural gas liquids and natural gas assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, Clearwater, and Rainbow Lake operating in Alberta and British Columbia, as well as interests in various natural gas processing facilities. The offshore segment engages in offshore operation, exploration, and development activities in China and the East Coast of Canada. The Canadian Refining segment owns and operates Lloydminster upgrading and asphalt refining complex, which converts heavy oil and bitumen into synthetic crude oil, diesel, asphalt, and other ancillary products, as well as Bruderheim crude-by-rail terminal and ethanol plants. The U.S. Refining segment refines crude oil to produce gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and other products. Cenovus Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.