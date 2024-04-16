Head to Head Contrast: Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) and Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) and Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Touchstone Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $57.66 billion 0.56 $6.85 billion $2.19 7.08 Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $1.61 million $0.49 24.80

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Touchstone Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 6.86% 5.37% 0.30% Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Touchstone Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 0 4 1 0 2.20 Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Touchstone Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Touchstone Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft beats Touchstone Bankshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, and Asset Management segments. The Corporate Bank segment offers cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions. The Investment Bank segment provides debt origination, merger and acquisitions, foreign exchange, and equity advisory and origination platform services. The Private Bank segment offers payment and account services, and credit and deposit products, as well as investment advice products, such as environmental, social, and governance products. This segment also provides banking, wealth management, other financial, and postal and parcel services; and supports in planning, managing and investing wealth, financing personal and business interests, and servicing institutional and corporate needs. The Asset Management segment offers investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; and various other services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, and asset allocation advisory to individuals and institutions. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, professional mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, operating capital, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards; and digital banking, treasury, wealth management, and financial planning services. It has branches in northern North Carolina and south-central Virginia. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Prince George, Virginia.

