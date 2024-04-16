Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.11% of Kodiak Sciences worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KOD. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on KOD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $203.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.15. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.