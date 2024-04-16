Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.11% of Kodiak Sciences worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KOD. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on KOD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.
Kodiak Sciences Price Performance
Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $203.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.15. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.
About Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
