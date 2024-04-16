Analysts Set Expectations for Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDP)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Indaptus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of INDP stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:INDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as chronic hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.