Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Evolution Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 15th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $197.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 million. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 18.44%.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

