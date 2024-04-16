NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $7.20 Per Share

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a report issued on Sunday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $7.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.40. The consensus estimate for NRG Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2028 earnings at $11.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NRG stock opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -152.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,005.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

