FY2025 EPS Estimates for Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI) Boosted by Cormark

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Vitalhub in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of VHI opened at C$6.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$262.26 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.52. Vitalhub has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$6.86.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.68 million. Vitalhub had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

