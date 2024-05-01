Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.59

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 25573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 695.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.