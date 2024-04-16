Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ FY2026 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.65.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 292.30% and a net margin of 44.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,952,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,776,000 after acquiring an additional 802,824 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,913,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,684,000 after acquiring an additional 401,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 170.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 246,808 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after buying an additional 167,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.