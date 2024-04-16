Titan International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Titan International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 15th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Titan International had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $390.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.05 million.

Shares of TWI opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. Titan International has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $712.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In related news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,241.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Titan International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

