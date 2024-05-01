JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 2.9 %
NYSE JBGS opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $18.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67.
Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.
JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
