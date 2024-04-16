Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) Short Interest Update

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,190,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 59,890,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Arcadium Lithium Trading Down 3.4 %

ALTM opened at 3.97 on Tuesday. Arcadium Lithium has a 52-week low of 3.90 and a 52-week high of 29.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.36 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 181.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 219.13 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Arcadium Lithium from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

