Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.90 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

FMAO stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $273.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.61. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $73,892.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $822,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 106,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after buying an additional 92,073 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

