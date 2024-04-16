Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target Lowered to $193.00 at B. Riley

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARCH. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Arch Resources from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.75.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARCH opened at $157.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.35. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $102.42 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $23.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James N. Chapman sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $369,080.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,393.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela R. Butcher bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,442,080. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 15,612.6% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 350,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,108,000 after buying an additional 353,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 282,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,262,000 after purchasing an additional 247,238 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 10,789.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1,196.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,666,000 after purchasing an additional 241,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

