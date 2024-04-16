Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $28,879,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,248,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,054,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 5,761.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 174,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 171,747 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Stock Performance

NYSE:ACA opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.74 and a twelve month high of $89.07.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACA

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.