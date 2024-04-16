Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 69,512 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,512 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Eos Energy Enterprises worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $168.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOSE. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EOSE

Eos Energy Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.