Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Visteon were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 105.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visteon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Visteon Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VC opened at $108.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $108.17 and a 12 month high of $159.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. The business had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.