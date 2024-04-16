Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,910,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,317,000 after purchasing an additional 319,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,985,000 after buying an additional 310,770 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,929,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after buying an additional 113,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after buying an additional 1,541,987 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.4 %

HP stock opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HP. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on HP

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.