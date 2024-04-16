Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,346,000 after purchasing an additional 700,200 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 520,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,115,000 after purchasing an additional 453,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,593,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 809,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,346,000 after purchasing an additional 297,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $52,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,113.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $52,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,113.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $137,940.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,567.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,464 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,418. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $96.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.08. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $102.33.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

