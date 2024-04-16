Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALAB. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $71.30 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $95.21.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

