Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.94.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

