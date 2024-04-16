SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

