Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 684 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNF

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.