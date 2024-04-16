Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 735 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $183.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.