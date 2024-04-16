Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Insider L Michael Bogert Sells 21,500 Shares

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) insider L Michael Bogert sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $133,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,479.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
L Michael Bogert also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 28th, L Michael Bogert sold 8,270 shares of Perpetua Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $34,320.50.
Perpetua Resources Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of PPTA opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $394.34 million, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.39.
A number of analysts have weighed in on PPTA shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Perpetua Resources from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Perpetua Resources from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
Perpetua Resources Company Profile
Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.
