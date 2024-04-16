Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 113,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 634,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 22.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 486,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 88,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 442.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 329,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0291 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

