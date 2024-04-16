Short Interest in InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Decreases By 14.6%

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the March 15th total of 105,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterCure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of InterCure by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in InterCure by 9,567.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in InterCure by 756.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in InterCure in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in InterCure in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterCure Price Performance

NASDAQ INCR opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.72. InterCure has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

InterCure Company Profile

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.

