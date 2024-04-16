Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALAB. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.70.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $71.30 on Monday. Astera Labs has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $95.21.

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.