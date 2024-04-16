ATI Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:ATI)

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ATI in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ATI’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ATI’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATI. TheStreet raised shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

NYSE ATI opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.22. ATI has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.04.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ATI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 4.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 4.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 65.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ATI by 6.4% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

