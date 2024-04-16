Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Lifted by Analyst

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for ACI Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ACI Worldwide’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,384 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,398,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,161,000 after acquiring an additional 235,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,220,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,134,000 after purchasing an additional 57,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,845,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,183,000 after purchasing an additional 592,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.