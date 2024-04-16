Instrumental Wealth LLC Has $396,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 799 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.4% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $926.30.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $860.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $834.27 and a 200-day moving average of $613.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $262.25 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

