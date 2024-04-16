Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $501,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FALN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 99,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

