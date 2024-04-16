Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Reduces Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in UGI were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in UGI by 1,379.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in UGI by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UGI opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. Equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. UGI’s payout ratio is -68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

